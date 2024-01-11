Katie Price was "so out of her comfort zone" in pantomime.

The 45-year-old former glamour model recently finished her run as Carabosse in a festive production of 'Sleeping Beauty' at M+S Bank Arena in Liverpool and claimed that whilst producers had initially been told they had "taken a risk" in booking her, she was later told that she had been a "dream" to work with.

Speaking on 'The Katie Price Show' podcast, she said: "I lost my voice the last day of panto. I was so out of my comfort zone. And when I say panto, it was different to the other pantos and it was like proper like full par and two songs. I was s******* myself! But then they were really surprised.

"Do you know what really annoys me? They were saying to me that people when people heard that they had booked me to do panto, a lot of people said 'Oh, you're taking a risk with her, she won't turn up, she'll be late, she won't learn her lines...', they had to go back to those people to and say they were wrong. They said I was the total opposite and a dream to work with. I don't know why people thought that."

The Page 3 legend has dabbled in pop music over the years, having released a cover of 'A Whole New World' from Disney's 'Aladdin' in 2006 with then-husband Peter Andre, 'Free to Love Again' in 2010, and 'I Got U' in 2017 but explained during rehearsals that she was struggling to learn material for the show because she is not from a theatrical background.

She said: "I'm not from the West End, right, and these songs aren't singing, they're more like talking. I don't know how to learn it. It's not even the kind of music I would listen to!"