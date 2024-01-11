Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler says she saw proof he was plotting to sleep with Kim Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer, 48, split from ‘Meet the Barkers’ star Shanna, 48, in 2008, and she has insisted someone “anonymously texted” her Travis’ conversations with Skims founder Kim, 43, who has four children with her 46-year-old rapper former husband Kanye West.

Shanna said on her ‘Dumb Blonde’ podcast about the messages: “(Travis and Kim) were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to (have sex.).

“I wanted this relationship to work. I was so in love with him.”

She added she showed Travis the messages which she claimed he deleted.

Shanna went on: “(Travis) said, ‘I don’t see anything.’”

She also claimed she called Kim to confront her about the messages, adding:

“She just said to me, ‘I don’t like white guys.’ I was like, ‘You’ll (have sex with) anyone to be famous.’

“Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid.”

Travis, who is married to Kim’s sister Kourtney, has two children with Shanna – Landon, 20, and 18-year-old Alabama – while she also has a 24-year-old daughter named Atiana with her 50-year-old former partner Oscar De La Hoya.

The ‘I Miss You’ rocker has denied on several occasions he had an affair with Kim.

Travis told the Los Angeles Times: “You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of, ‘This is why they’re fighting.’

“It’s just so ridiculous.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womaniser.’ Stop it.”

Kim has also denied the long-running rumours she and Travis had a fling, branding them part of a “false narrative.”

Travis recently had son Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian, 55, and Shanna also said she had “removed herself” from the “disgusting” Kardashian family so “they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me”.

She hit out while talking about her children: “Go do what you guys need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally.

“And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did.”