Halle Bailey’s boyfriend announced she was pregnant to the world on April Fool’s Day – but no-one believed him.

The ‘Little Mermaid’ actress, 23, announced on 6 January she and her rapper boyfriend DDG, 26, had become parents after she secretly welcomed their baby boy Halo following months of speculation she may be expecting.

Since the newborn’s arrival, DDG’s April Fool’s Day announcement of Halle’s pregnancy has gone viral as she spent months going to great lengths to keep her baby bump secret.

DDG – real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr – messaged on X on April 1 2023 alongside an image of a sonogram: “Can’t wait to be your dad (crying face and red heart emojis.)”

His sonogram picture showed a foetus at between eight and 10 weeks along.

At the time, fans doubted the authenticity of the post, with many calling it a prank.

But since Halle’s announcement she had her first child in January they are resharing the post, with many saying: “It was no joke!”

Halle announced the arrival of her son by captioning a photo of her holding her newborn’s hand with the caption: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo (kissing face, baby and star emojis.)

“The world is desperate to know you (winking face, crying face and red heart emojis.)”

DDG shared a similar picture, which he captioned: “My biggest blessing by far (baby and red heart emojis) son son.. never been so in love (wide-eyed face emoji) baby halo.”

In November, Halle even covered up the fact she was pregnant by warning her fans to stop talking about how she had “pregnancy nose” – a phenomenon many believe happens to women in the last stages of expecting.

She said in a Snapchat Story: “If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay.

“And you know why? ’Cause I am black. I love my nose.

“(What are you) concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”