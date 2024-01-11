Kate Beckinsale is being flooded with support after sharing a cryptic post of a black square on social media.

The ‘Serendipity’ actress, 50, has posted an image of a black square on her Instagram, sparking concern from her followers her 87-year-old stepdad Roy Battersby has died.

It comes after Kate revealed she rushed to the hospital from the 2024 Golden Globes.

She had posted a photo of herself, still dressed in her awards show gown, in a ward eating while at a patient’s bed.

Although it is still unconfirmed, the patient is believed to be her stepdad Roy, who she has said was in poor health.

Images of followers have packed Kate’s Instagram with words of mourning and prayer.

Many of her fans said their hearts were “breaking” over the apparent death of Roy.

In December Kate asked fans for prayers to support the British TV director as his health had been declining.

She said online: “We need a miracle. This week has taken an even scarier turn involving the health of my beloved stepdad, Roy, and we need every tiny scrap of love and magic in the hope he pulls through.”

Kate added that if people “would be kind enough to send healing energy his way” she would be “so grateful”.

She said: “I’d never forgive myself if I didn’t try every single thing and then would wonder for the rest of my life if that would have helped.”

Kate’s mum Judy Lowe married Roy on her 50th birthday in 1997 after the actress’ dad Richard Beckinsale died in March 1979 from a heart attack.