Catherine, Princess of Wales' uncle has slammed 'The Crown' as "ridiculous and fantastical".

Gary Goldsmith doesn't believe his sister, the princess' mother Carole Middleton - who is played by Eve Best in the show - will have watched the latest season of the regal drama but thinks she should take legal action against producers because of the way she was depicted as calculating the romance between her daughter, who was then known as Kate Middleton, and Prince William when they were students at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Appearing on the Daily Mail's 'The Crown: Fact or Fiction' podcast, Gary said: “I think the family is a bit too classy to watch stuff like that. But I would say, there’s probably someone taking notes, and saying, ‘They’ve said this'.

“I don't understand why Carole hasn't taken legal action cause literally it's that bad.

"Carole isn't that manipulative, evil person, sat in a dungeon, coming up by ways by which she can actually force her way into the royal family. She's strong-willed, she's got opinions, that's why we've got the kids and family we've got today...

“First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St. Andrews. She's an amazing, an amazing, an amazing girl, but that wasn't noted. It was all to do with 'Kate you've got to be here on this day, wearing these clothes, doing these things, showing your legs', and it's just not my family. It's not the way Carole operates.

"Mum and Dad were the most brilliant people. The thought of Carole suggesting to my mum's granddaughter to show a bit of leg, it is so far away from the truth. It's just ridiculous.”

Gary was initially a fan of the Netflix series but felt it "drifted into this fantasy world" and because too "ridiculous" to enjoy watching, though he is concerned many viewers see it as an accurate depiction of modern royal history.

He said: "I really, really enjoyed the first couple of episodes and the first series of 'The Crown', but it seems to just drift into this fantasy world.

"There's so many parts of it that I don't agree with, and I think the narrative and for trying to get headlines and view an audience.

"So once it started becoming ridiculous and fantastical, it was very difficult to watch, so I stopped.

“I think from people around the world watching it, they’re seeing this, and they’re believing the truth, and we’re thinking, ‘Am I watching 'The Crown' or is it 'Coronation Street'?’ ”