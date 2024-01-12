Dua Lipa and Callum Turner could be Hollywood's hottest new couple after they sparked romance rumours.

The 28-year-old pop star attended a glitzy after-party for the 33-year-old actor's new Apple TV+ series 'Masters of The Air' in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (10.01.24), following the premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, and the pair were said to have been spotted dancing at the bash.

An insider told The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "It’s new, but they’re mad about each other.

"She was at the premiere to support him."

Callum - who previously dated 'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby - was asked by paparazzi if he was dating Dua when he departed the event.

But, in a video posted on TMZ, the actor - who stars alongside Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler in his new show - could be seen remaining silent on the subject.

It's not thought Dua - who was recently said to have split from French film director Romain Gavras - has another connection to the new Apple TV+ series.

An onlooker told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua and Callum seemed to be having an amazing time together.

"She had her arms draped around his neck in a quiet moment together before they went back into the party together."

In December, it was reported Dua and Romain had gone their separate ways, after they were first romantically linked to one another last February.

A source recently told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love.

"She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour.

"Romain considered Dua to be a workaholic but she doesn’t plan on slowing down for anything or anyone."