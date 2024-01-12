George Carlin's daughter has spoken out against a new comedy special which features an AI recreation of her late dad

Kelly Carlin has condemned a new programme called 'George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead!' which was released on YouTube this week and features a comedy bot called Dudesy which claims to be "doing my best George Carlin impersonation just like a human being would".

In a series of posts on X - formerly known as Twitter - Kelly insisted no machine could ever replace her father, writing: "My statement regarding the AI generated George Carlin special: My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain and imagination.

"No machine will ever replace his genius.

"These AI generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again. Let’s let the artist’s work speak for itself. Humans are so afraid of the void that we can’t let what has fallen into it stay there.

"Here’s an idea, how about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to? But if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere."

In response to a comment from a fan, Kelly went on to underline she is just doing her best to protect her dad's legacy. She wrote: "I’m worried about his legacy. His reputation. His art. I’m allowed to do that as his daughter and while I’m alive.

"It’s important that these corporations don’t rape and pillage art ... "

After being swamped with support from her followers, she added: "Thank you all for your support regarding this AI bot (?) that has arrogantly stepped over a line in the world of comedy today that will surely affect dead artists and their estates now."

She went on to tag relatives of other late comedians including Robin Williams, Joan Rivers and Garry Shandling, adding: "We should talk. They’re coming for you next."