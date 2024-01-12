Emma Stone is desperate to compete on 'Jeopardy!'.

The 'Poor Things' actress is a huge fan of the long-running quiz show - in which competitors give their answers in the form of a question - but wants to "prove" herself so applies for the regular version of the programme every year, rather than wait to be invited on for a celebrity special.

She told Variety's 'Awards Circuit' podcast: “I apply every June. I don’t want to go on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy.’ I want to earn my stripes.

" You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show.

"I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on ‘Jeopardy!'. "

Elsewhere on the podcast, the 35-year-old actress revealed she has a "negative 1,000 prescription" that she describes as "four times legally not able to see" but used her poor eyesight to her advantage when it came to shooting the 'Poor Things' finale with co-star Christopher Abbott.

She said: “I took out my contacts to try that scene with Chris who is at the end of an extremely long tables.

“So during that scenes, I actually couldn’t see him a lot of the time, which is kind of amazing.

"I felt like I was in a sort of hallucination fever dream where there was a blob speaking to me at the end of the table. It was pretty effective.”

Emma worked with her 'The Favorite' director Yorgos Lanthimos again on 'Poor Things' and will reunite with him again in 'Kinds of Kindness', which also stars Willen Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau.

Asked to describe the upcoming movie, she said: "It’s kind of a triptych film. It’s an anthology, with three short films, with a core seven actors and we’re each playing a different character in each story."

She jokingly added: “You’ve seen ‘Jurassic Park'? It’s a remake. The dinosaurs take over everything. And the end? Rosebud was his sled.”