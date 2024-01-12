Three classic SEGA titles could be getting new games.

According to Insider Gaming, the Japanese company, who has produced instant classics like ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, is in the early stages of development for new installments in the ‘Panzer Dragoon’, ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’, and ‘Sakura Taisen’ franchises.

These iconic ‘90s titles have received sequels and reboots, with the latest being ‘Panzer Dragoon: Remake’, which released in 2020.

The news outlet also reported that two other classic titles were in the works at SEGA, though it remains unconfirmed as to what those are.

It had had also been noted by Gematsu that the company had filed for 12 trademarks in December, which included ‘Super Monkey Ball’, ‘After Burner’ and ‘Alex Kidd’, meaning more classic titles could be in development at SEGA.

This comes a month after the Japanese gaming giant revealed at The Game Awards that they would be returning to some of their older franchises, such as ‘Jet Set Radio’, ‘Shinobi', ‘Golden Axe’, ‘Streets of Rage’, and ‘Crazy Taxi’, which were all allegedly greenlit for production between 2020 and 2021.

In a press release which detailed the company’s ‘New Era, New Energy’ announcement at the event, CEO of SEGA of America Shuji Utsumi said: “We are digging into our legacy and reimagining several franchises to bring these games to more audiences around the globe.

“Today's announcement is just the start of our initiative.”