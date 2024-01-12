Mel C's Spice Girls bandmates have raided their photo archives to wish her a happy 50th birthday.

The 'Stop' singer - who is best known as Sporty Spice - celebrates her milestone birthday on Friday (12.01.24) and to mark the occasion, the rest of the group have taken to their social media accounts to express their good wishes for the day.

Emma Bunton reminisced on the "Spicy ride" the pair have shared with a photo collage and video montage of them over the years.

She captioned her Instagram post: "What a Spicy ride [peace sign emoji] The memories being side by side will stay with me always. Here’s to singing together forever. Happy birthday, @melaniecmusic [party emoji] Love you to bits [heart emojis]."

Mel quickly replied: "My darling baby [heart emoji] look at us and everything we have done [loving emoji] I love you beyond words xxxxx (sic)"

Geri Horner shared two throwback photos of herself and Mel and wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday @melaniecmusic May all your birthday wishes come true! [two heart emojis] (sic)"

Victoria Beckham shared a vintage Vogue photograph of herself and the 'Northern Star' hitmaker on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the post with tags to the magazine and photographer Mario Testino and wrote: "Happy Birthday @MelanieCMusic kisses (sic)"

At the time of writing, Mel B has yet to send a public message to her bandmate.

The group's joint account also wished Mel happy birthday and good luck for her 50th birthday gig, which takes place at London's Koko this evening.

They wrote: "Happy birthday to our incredible Sporty Spice! Thank you @melaniecmusic for 30 years of friendship, music, and memories. We hope you have the best time celebrating at @kokocamden today"

The account also reposted a number of birthday messages from fans on its Instagram Story.