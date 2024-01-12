‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ announced a new feature that will allow players another methods of winning a match.

The battle royale title is due to receive its ‘Season 1 Reloaded’ update on 17 January, and that is set to bring a handful of features, included the ‘Nightvision Gulag Event’, ‘Weapon Case’ and ‘Covert Exfil’.

The latter will let players escape the map early and compete in a “new win condition” with its own leaderboard.

In a post to the Call of Duty blog, Activision, who developed the game, wrote: “Players can now exfil the match early with the help of a Covert Exfil.

“With only five exfils available to purchase per match - for a high price - in Buy Stations before the Gulag closes, a Covert Exfil calls in a helicopter that can fly any player out of the match, ideally with the Weapon Case in their possession.

“Players can also compete to earn the most successful Covert Exfils with the new Covert Exfil leaderboard stat.”

The update will also see the introduction of a ‘Gulag Night Vision Public Event’ that will see players “battle over a single Weapon Case hidden in a search area at the start of every match to spice up the early game.”