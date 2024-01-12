Emma Stone is obsessed with saucy British dating show 'Naked Attraction'.

The 35-year-old actress loves watching the Channel 4 series - in which contestants choose dates by looking at aspiring suitors' naked bodies - and she confessed all during a joint interview with Mark Ruffalo for LADbible.

They were both asked to weigh in on whether they believe 'Naked Attraction' is the "greatest show in existence" and they both agreed, with Emma explaining: "'Naked Attraction' is a game show in the UK, effectively a game show but it's a dating show. Where there's one contestant that comes out and there's five contestants that are behind these sort of panels. And in each round they reveal more of their bodies ... They're naked, fully naked.

"And then you get to, they start eliminating people based on like just genitalia. Then it goes up to the chest, whatever, then you see their face, then they can say something and then they choose to go on a date.

"And they're naked, the person choosing has to get naked and so they've all seen each other naked. And they do these kind like naked hugs and then they go on a proper date ... Most of them are not into each other in the end."

The actress went on to add: "How do you beat 'Naked Attraction'? [There are] so many [contestants] and it's like a teacher or like a lawyer ... and you're like: 'Whoah!'... So great.

"There's really a lot of great stuff going on ... Anyway greatest show."

Emma previously admitted her obsession with British TV shows started with reality series 'The Only Way is Essex' which led her to try programmes like 'Naked Attraction' and 'Gogglebox'.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', she explained: "My foray into it began with 'The Only Way is Essex' of course, and then I learned about 'Naked Attraction' and 'Gogglebox' ...

"I became completely crazy about it and in America the two shows are a double feature. They are back-to-back so it's cosy family viewing followed by nakedness. I love that!"