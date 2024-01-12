Technology companies across the globe are pumping massive investment into the production of computer chips.

Also known as semiconductors, the industry has seen huge turbulence over the last few years with disruption to supply chains during the Covid pandemic, and geopolitical tensions in Asia, where 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced chips originate.

David Moore, chief executive of Pragmatic Semiconductor, which is the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the UK, says the industry is going to need multiple types of semiconductors to solve "different kinds of problems" in the chip sector – which helps controls everything from phones and computers to cars and washing machines and almost every product with an on-off switch.

Most semiconductors are made using silicon, but Pragmatic is taking a different approach by making flexible chips at their plant in Durham, which can be used in wearable technology, clothing authentication and in parcel labels to track and trace items.

Mr Moore told the BBC: “If you take a standard silicon manufacturing facility, it’s going to take multiple years and billions of dollars to make.

“Our fabrication plant can be 10 to 100 times cheaper depending on what you compare it with.

“In silicon, it will take three to six months to go from the start of the process all the way to a finished wafer product. For us, we can do that in less than 48 hours.”

Despite his advance, experts warn phones, computers and other leading tech will still need the most advanced silicon-based computer chips.

The BBC also reported governments are now spending huge sums to create stronger domestic chip industries to cut down their reliance on production from Asia.

Hendrik Abma, director general of the European Semiconductor Industry Association, said: “We see that 80 per cent of global production is currently in Asia, the reliance on Asian countries means we really need to strengthen our resilience here in the EU.

“I think the realisation about the importance of semiconductors for industry here in Europe, for our technical development, has been underestimated in the past.”

In August 2022, the US government signed into law the US Chips Act, which pledged $52 billion to boost domestic production of computer chips.

The European Union has its own project worth €43 billion, while the UK has promised £1 billion of investment in the sector.