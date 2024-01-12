Jessie J is struggling with her mental health admitting she's feeling "exhausted and sad a lot".

The 35-year-old pop star has opened up about her feelings in a candid post on Instagram explaining she's not herself at the moment and has lost her spark, but she insisted it's nothing to do with being a new mum after welcoming her son Sky in May last year.

She wrote: "I think it’s safe to say if there’s one thing I’m SURE of in life at the moment. Is that I struggle when I’m not being open and honest with how I’m feeling.

"Whether it’s with my family and friends or on here with you lot who care and my fans. So here goes ...

"I’m not myself, haven’t been for a while. I know I will come back and my spark will return. It’s been gone before and returned even brighter. I always know there is sunshine after a storm. I’m just acknowledging that it’s not as strong as it once was right now. This isn’t just about becoming a new Mum, and that also isn’t a valid reason to accept it. (In case any new mums feel it might be)."

Jessie added: "It’s an accumulation of events and feelings and things that have altered my normal recently. I’m processing it all and taking my time with it.

"In some of it I am finding so much clarity and joy and in other parts. I am exhausted and sad a lot.

"What I’ve come to realise is that I need to be in the moment. And this is the moment. So I’m going to be here until it passes. Which it will. Life is [wave] and a [rollercoaster] I refuse to get off because the ride is a little scary."

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker went on to share a picture of her injured finger after she fell down a set of stairs at her final gig of 2023. Jessie added: "Last pic is one of my injuries from falling off the stage, a fat [middle finger] which is fitting as it’s what I do to my brain most days so it knows I’m not [messing] with it feeling like this."

Jessie ended her message on a positive note, writing: "Here’s to holding onto the lightening bolts of joy we feel just for a split second when we are sad and holding onto them so they grow.

"Also not me walking off the stage all cocky for my last show of the year, and RAKAKAKAKAKA down the stairs I went."