A man who broke into Ariana Grande's home almost 100 times has pleaded guilty to charges of stalking, residential burglary and making criminal threats.

Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown admitted the charges stemming from incidents in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles County dating from 2021 and is now facing three years and eight months in a California state prison when he is sentenced in May.

TMZ.com reports Santa Barbara County District D.A. John T. Savrnoch confirmed the sentence in a statement released on Thursday (11.01.24) and stated Brown will banned from having any contact with the pop star for 10 years following his release from jail.

Brown is believed to have forced his way into Grande's home more than 92 times between February 2021 and September 2021 and she was granted a five-year restraining order in a bid to keep him away from her.

However, he's said to have breached the order and another break-in occurred in June 2022 when he was found by police hiding in the crawlspace underneath the singer's home in Montecito, California.

Grande was not at home at the time of the incident.

At the time she applied for the original restraining order, Grande gave a statement to the court in which she admitted she was "terrified" by Brown and his obsessive behaviour.

In a written statement, Grande claimed Brown had gone to her property “nearly every day and sometimes multiple times a day," adding: "The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me.

"Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”