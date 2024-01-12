Kaley Cuoco has "no advice" to give to other new moms.

The 38-year-old actress has nine-month-old Matilda with partner Tom Pelphrey but has always been of the opinion that parenting is a unique experience for everyone and struggled to "listen" to other mothers.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "From the minute I even knew I was pregnant, I'm like, 'We're doing this our way. I feel like if I've learned anything, it's really, your child is your child and it's not like the next kid. And you, as a parent, are not like that parent, and what that child needs is not what my child needs.

"That's kind of what we've done and it's kind of worked out great. So my advice is no advice!

"I didn't really open myself up to listening and responding to other moms because it just becomes a little too much for me.

"There's gonna be more questions and probably anger than I want to hear."

The 'Role Play' star recently admitted she is not against her little girl having screentime, be it TV or an iPad, and has called on people to stop being so judgemental after a conversation with another mom on a flight.

Revealing she and her little one watched the finale of the hit satirical comedy-drama 'Succession', which has some colourful language use, she told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday's (09.01.24) 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "I knew our flight was coming up. I was like, ''Oh, my god. How are you going to do this?' ...I said, ''Are you going to watch some TV, put some TV on for the kid?' She was like, 'Oh, no. We don't allow TV yet for our kid.' And I was thinking, Matilda just watched the first season of Succession last week.

"I was like, okay, so are we not supposed to do that? I don't understand. I'm like not kidding. We watched the finale. She's like, oh my god."