Bradley Cooper loved taking his mom to the Golden Globes.

The 49-year-old actor had been nominated for two awards at the ceremony and even though he didn't win either, he had an "amazing" time with his mom Gloria Campano as he noted that the pair are always in disbelief whenever they go to glamorous Hollywood events together.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "She was amazing, it was the best. I love going to those things with my mom. We just sit there like we can't believe it."

Despite losing out at the Golden Globes, the 'Maestro' star was honored with the Icon Award at the 2024 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Friday (11.01.24) and admitted that his latest project - which he wrote, directed, and starred in as legendary 'West Side Story' composer Leonard Bernstein - had made him feel "vulnerable" but is hoping that fans can "connect" to the film.

He added: "Oh man, it's vulnerable. It was more vulnerable than I thought it would be...I don't know, I'd have to think about it. You hope maybe people can connect to it."

The 'A Star is Born' actor has been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid, 28, in recent months and an insider recently claimed that the supermodel had joined him and his mom for dinner after the awards do.

The insider shared: "Bradley had a really nice time at the Globes, but he was also excited to spend some time with Gigi after and grab dinner with her and a few friends.

"His mom definitely approves of this relationship and thinks Gigi is just lovely."

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed that Gigi and Bradley have "similar personalities".

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Gigi and Bradley get along well and have similar personalities. Underneath it all, they are both goofy, love to laugh, travel, and spend time with their family and friends. They are genuinely happy and taking things day by day.

"Fame doesn't phase either one of them and they admire that about each other."