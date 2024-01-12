Queen Elizabeth's death was "very peaceful", according to her private secretary.

The record-breaking monarch passed away on September 8 2022 at the age of 96 after a reign of 70 years and now details of her final moments at her beloved Balmoral Castle have come to light, with her most senior staff member Sir Edward Young claiming that she felt "no pain".

In a memo published in the upcoming book 'Charles III: New King, New Court: The Inside Story - which is due out on January 18 - he writes of the Queen's death: "Very peaceful. In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. She wouldn't have been aware of anything. No pain."

The biography also reveals that Sir Edward received a red box of paperwork following her passing, and it contained details of her choice of candidates for the Order of Merit for "exceptionally meritorious service" across the Commonwealth.

In the memo, he added: "Even on her deathbed, there had been work to do. And she had done it."

Just weeks ago, the Queen's daughter Princess Anne admitted that her mother worried about the idea of dying in Scotland because of how it could impact the logistics regarding her funeral but managed to persuade her she had to pass away where she would feel happiest.

Speaking in BBC One documentary 'Charles III: The Coronation Year', she explained: "We always enjoyed being at Balmoral. We spent a lot of time there in our youth and a lot of it was probably a more independent life than anywhere else. I think there was a moment when she felt it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral.

"I think we did try to persuade her that that shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process. So I hope she felt that was right in the end, because we did.”