Hannah Waddingham "rehomed" some of the items from 'Ted Lasso' - but doesn't think of it as stealing.

The 49-year-old actress won an Emmy Award for her role as businesswoman Rebecca Welton in the hit Apple+ series and admitted she was "always asking" to take her character's glamorous clothing home with her.

Speaking at the 'PEOPLE x IHG Conversation with the Cast of Ted Lasso' event, she said: "I was constantly asking, first of all, I don’t think of it as stealing. They’re lovingly rehomed…Actually, my things were not material things. I can't tell you how many times I asked about clothes and shoes and oh my, coats."

The former 'Game of Thrones' star added that when Jason Sudeikis's title character gave Rebecca an action army figure in the second episode early on in the series's run, she saved the tinu figure and kept the toy in a designer bag.

She said: "When you give me the army man, I kept him zipped in my hero bag, my gray Dolce [and Gabbana] bag, which someone threw across the set one day and I was like, what are you doing? I akso have my first class ticket that I take through [to get through the airport].

"I have a snow globe that Keeley gives [to Austere CFO Barbara]. I have Roy Kent’s Chelsea jersey. I have Henry Lasso’s soccer jersey that I gave to [my son] Otis. I have the original ‘Believe’ sign and I just [have] a buttload of memories."

Before achieving global fame through 'Ted Lasso', Hannah was a prominent name in musical theatre and had starred in West End productions of 'A Little Night Music' and 'The Wizard of Oz' but recently admitted that she "can't even talk about" how much the Apple+ show had saved her life.

She told US TV show 'Extra': I've had space to really flesh out every corner of her. She is far more of a complete person than I've ever had the chance to play and I feel like I've learned more about myself as an actor being given that room and that breathing space, to the point that I can go into other things and go 'Right, I need to flesh this out, quickly!'.

"And I can't even talk about how the whole thing has changed my life, with Jason [Sudeikis] asking me to come in and play and trusting me with this beautiful role."