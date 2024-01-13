Travis Kelce has "no reason" to retire from football.

The 34-year-old NFL star currently plays tight end for Kansas City Chiefs and even though he has been dating pop megastar Taylor Swift, also 34,since last summer and has become a prominent figure in the media ever since, admitted that he has "no desire" to stop playing.

During a press conference, he told reporters: "Whoever's not thinking about stuff down the road, I blame you. I have no reason to stop playing football. I love it, we still have success, and come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.

"That's the point of the offseason. Being able to get out there and really find what you love to do and I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera."

Outside of the world of sports, Travis has developed a secondary career in entertainment which has seen him create a podcast with his brother Jason and even guest-hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in March 2023 but admitted that the idea of those kinds of media appearances taking over are a concept that is "so much further down the road" from where he is at this moment in time

He said: "The 'SNL' stuff kinda opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me, but it's funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because it's so much further down the road than it is right now