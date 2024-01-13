Caleb McLaughlin likes to be a "spontaneous" lover.

The 22-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' - explained that when it comes to romance, he likes to do things out of the blue as he described his "perfect" night with a significant other.

He told Cosmopolitan: "I'm more of an adventurous type of person. If it's like 2:00 in the morning, I'm the type of person to be like, 'Hey, you want to go in the woods and jump in the lake?' I'll do stuff like that, you know.

"I like doing spontaneous stuff, so I'm always down to go for a joy ride or listen to music on the highway or something like that, or even book a random trip and ask, 'Hey, you want to stay here?' I don't know. But if we're sticking inside, I'm down to order some food, kick it, listen to some music, and vibe. You know what I mean?"

The 'Book of Clarence' star added that he is currently single and has "never" had a girlfriend but admitted that he would find it "hard" to commit to a relationship anyway because of his hectic schedule.

He said: "No dates recently. I don't have a girlfriend. I mean, I've been in situations, but I've never had a girlfriend. It's hard. It's hard having a girlfriend right now.

"Yeah, having to focus on work and then also trying to focus on the person and being there for them emotionally—it's a lot. You know what I mean? Then sometimes people don't understand other people's schedules and it can be too much, so I'm cool right now."