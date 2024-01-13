Priscilla Presley has paid tribute to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley on the first anniversary of her death.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Priscilla and the late singer and actor Elvis Presley, passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 54, from complications from bariatric surgery years earlier.

Priscilla, 78, took to X (formerly Twitter) on the first anniversary of her daughter's death, to write: "Today is a very solemn day. It's been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you. Rest in peace Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that ... gives me comfort. Mom."

Priscilla’s tribute comes just days after it was revealed that Lisa Marie's unfinished memoir is set to be published in the autumn.

Lisa was working on her autobiography at the time of her passing and the currently untitled book has been finished with the help of her eldest child, 34-year-old actress Riley Keough.

Riley said in a statement released by publisher Random House: “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’ daughter.

“I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.”

The statement added: “I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Riley spent hours listening to tapes her mother had made in preparation for writing her life story.

An announcement from Random House about the project added: “Riley knew that it was time for Lisa Marie’s voice to be heard.

“She listened as Lisa Marie told story after story about the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being upstairs at Graceland, just the two of them, a sanctuary from the chaos of her life.

“About Lisa Marie’s complicated relationship with her mother Priscilla. About growing up with the clicking cameras perpetually at the door. About her own wild love stories, and her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

“About motherhood and the shattering loss of her son, Riley’s brother Benjamin Keough, to suicide.”

Random House is billing the upcoming book a “raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir”, which it says will feature Riley “filling in the blanks from her own memory and those closest to her mother”.

The book is scheduled for release on 15 October and an audio edition will also be read by Riley.

Lisa was buried on the grounds of the Graceland family estate in Memphis, Tennessee, alongside her dad Elvis, who died in 1977 aged 42 after years of prescription drug abuse.