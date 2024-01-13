Jonathan Majors has reportedly been dropped from the upcoming Dennis Rodman movie '48 Hours in Vegas'.

The 34-year-old actor - who was recently found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari - will no longer play basketball star Rodman in the film, according to CNN.

Majors was set to star as controversial figure Rodman in the movie, which will cover his infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals.

Lionsgate is also said to have pulled out of the project and released the movie back to its producers, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Aditya Sood.

An insider told CNN: "I cannot imagine a world where this moves forward with Jonathan."

Just hours after he was found guilty in December, Disney dropped Majors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had played Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and the Disney+ series 'Loki'.

The fate of some of his other projects are unclear, including 'Da Understudy' from director Spike Lee.

A source said: "This film is in extremely early deep development where the recent trial wouldn’t have been a conversation."

Disney has also pulled his movie 'Magazine Dreams' - which was due to be released in December - from its schedule, with no updates on when it will be available.