Swarovski Optik has created the world's first pair of smart binoculars.

The optical engineering brand is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the company has unveiled plans for the Swarovski Optik AX Visio, which make use of artificial intelligence (AI) in an innovative way.

The firm teamed up with Marc Newson on the project - which took five years to develop - and it uses an in-lens system capable of identifying over 9,000 birds, as well as other animals, in the wild.

The AX Visio also includes an in-build camera to capture images and videos, plus a dedicated app to share them to your smartphone.

It's even possible to tag the location of a bird to help guide another AX Visio user to the exact spot.

Swarovski's Andreas Gerk said in a statement: "The performance of the included digital features are regularly updated and enhanced through regular system and function updates via the app.

"Also an open programming interface gives creative external providers the opportunity to expand the AX Visio with new functionalities.

"Our aim is to promote an innovative system that continuously develops and meets users’ needs for enhanced vision and more information as effectively as possible."