Dan Levy will "never take offence" when people mistake him for his 'Schitt's Creek' character.

The 40-year-old actor starred as David Rose in the hit Netflix comedy series - which he also created -and doesn't mind that fans still call him by the name of his on-screen alter ego or yell his famous catchphrase at him because he has pride in having created a show that people have taken to their hearts.

He told People: "Folks would even scream from passing cars, out their windows at me, ‘Ew!’ If you create something that lives with people to the point where they forget who you are, I will never take offence to that."

Meanwhile, Dan revealed that he almost landed a role as one of the Ken dolls in Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster 'Barbie' and admitted after the success of the billion-dollar comedy that having to turn down a part because of scheduling issues "haunts" him at night.

He added: "I think Greta had such a like wonderfully bizarre and and magical aesthetic idea of of what that movie was. I would have loved to play in her world. I think the I think she is one of the great, young auteurs of our time. Does it haunt me when I sleep at night? Sometimes. It's not like it isn't like one of the biggest movies of all time. That was a tough, that was a tough day!"

Dan is now starring in Netflix comedy film 'Good Grief' - which follows an artist grieving the loss of his famous writer husband - and explained that he was inspired to write the movie because of how he is often single and relies on friends for support.

He said: "As someone who’s single a lot, your friends are the loves of your life. The friends I have are lifers. I love them dearly, to the point where I wrote a movie about that love and how it can save us in the hardest of times."