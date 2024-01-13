Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have "no plans" to get engaged.

The 34-year-old pop megastar has been dating NFL player Travis, also 34, since the summer of 2022 and whilst things are going well for them, an insider has claimed that Travis popping the question is not on the cards just yet as they approach their first anniversary as a couple.

A source told Us Weekly: "Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer. Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other."

However, the insider added that close friends of the 'Anti-Hero' songstress would be thrilled if Travis did pop the question and "and some may even believe" that it could happen at some point this year, despite the couple's apparent insistence that it will not be "anytime soon".

The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker was first linked to the sportsman in September 2023 when she was seen attending one of his matches for the Kansas City Chiefs but recently admitted they were already a couple by the time the world found out about their romance.

She told Time magazine: "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.

"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."