Demi Moore is enjoying all the "clichés" of being a grandma.

The 61-year-old actress - who has Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and 29-year-old Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis - became a grandmother for the first time when her eldest welcomed Louetta Isley in April 2023 with her partner Derek Richard Thomas and is loving being able to have "fun" with the little one before sending her back to her mom.

She told E! News: "She's just a pure joy. It really is all the cliché. You get all the fun and joy, and you get to go to bed early and have a good night's sleep."

Towards the end of last year, 'House Bunny' star Rumer admitted that motherhood had "exceeded" all her expectations even though she had dreamed of having children her whole life.

She told People: "Honestly, being a mom is an experience I've dreamed about my whole life. And what's been incredible to experience is that Lou has far exceeded any expectations or any idea or dream that I possibly had. Children are wonderful and these magical, little beings and truly getting to witness and be around them as they discover the world, it's incredible."

She also revealed that the little one's name serves as a tribute to her 'Die Hard' star dad Bruce - who is suffering from frontotemporal dementia - because she was named after his two favourite singers.

Speaking during an Instagram Q+A, she said: "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl but then when we found out she was a girl, we came up with Louetta.

“We wanted to give her options and me and my dad’s favourite singers are Lou = Louie Armstrong, Etta = Etta James, Isley = Isley Brothers.”