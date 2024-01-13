Jason Momoa only managed to go unrecognised when wrapped up in the Middle East.

The 44-year-old actor is one of the most famous faces in Hollywood and accepts that getting noticed is "just the way it is" but was thrilled to have been able to avoid any attention when he was in the country of Jordan abiding by their culture of covering up filming the Oscar-winning movie 'Dune'.

He told People: "I get recognized wherever I go. I’m 6’4”, Hawaiian, probably in stripes and in pink, not being subtle, so. It’s just the way it is. I saw a paparazzi picture of me just going like this. It’s still like, you’re not getting away with anything. It’s still me. You know when I got away with it, I was in Jordan and you’ve got to be fully wrapped and covered up. It was amazing. No one knew. I was standing next to people, it was great."

However, the 'Aquaman' star almost blew his cover when one superfan noticed that his tattoo was peeking out of his disguise but the fansensed that he should not cause a fuss.

He added: "A little bit of my tattoo came through and I saw a person like...[raises eyebrows] and and was like 'Shhh!'"

Meanwhile, Jason is now fronting the eight part docuseries 'On the Roam' and loves having had the chance to North Carolina to rebuild historic motorcycles with the foremost experts in the world and do everything he has always wanted to but never had the opportunity until now.

He added: "It’s me on the road and all the things that I love to do. And all the things I’ve never done in my life that I've wanted to do!"