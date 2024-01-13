Travis Kelce is the "complete opposite" of his brother Jason.

The 34-year-old footballer - who is currently dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - is close with his fellow NFL star Jason, 36, and even hosts the 'New Heights' podcast but now an insider has claimed that they are different from each other in just about all aspects.

The source told People: "They’re complete, complete opposites in every facet, personality, style, clothing, physically. They’re like the odd couple."

The insider added that the pair of brothers even differ when it comes to various items of clothing but still manage to hold "similar values" in life.

The source said: "Jason’s a Birkenstock guy and Travis is a Jordans guy. But at the core of it, they have similar values. [Jason's] a pretty intense guy but really lovable, likable and doesn’t care about appearance, doesn’t care about looks and isn’t trying to be cool or dress cool, just very salt of the earth. Travis is the life of the party and Mr. Personality. When he walks into a room, you know he’s there.

"He loves music and loves going out and partying, loves fashion and likes to take risks when it comes to fashion."

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis has been dating the 'Anti-Hero' songstress since summer of 2023 and Jason recently admitted that he was "really happy" for his brother even if the sudden attention felt a little "weird" to him.

He said: "He told NBC Sports: "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now.

"On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, ‘Man, this is a lot.'

"So, on one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he's at in his current situation with Taylor, but on the other hand, there's some alarms sometimes with how over-in-pursuit people can be."