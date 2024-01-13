Anderson .Paak has split from his wife Jae Lin after 13 years of marriage.

The 37-year-old rapper - whose real name is Brandon Paak Anderson - tied the knot with fellow musician Jae in 2011 and went on to have Soul Rasheed, 13, and Shine Paak, six, with her but in documents obtained by TMZ on Saturday (12.01.24), it has emerged that the couple have called it quits.

According to the documents, their date of separation is listed as "to be determined" and the outlet noted that Anderson has claimed that he "wants himself and Jae to have joint legal and physical custody of their kids ... with a visitation schedule for both of them".

In terms of property, the Silk Sonic star needs his "legal team still need to ascertain who owns what" and he is also requesting that the court "terminate its ability to award spousal support" to Jae.

In 2023, the 'Leave the Door Open' hitmaker recalled spending quality time with his family during the COVID-19 lockdowns and how they have all learned to appreciate their heritage.

He told Hypebeast: "My son was really into YouTube, so I was like, 'We should do skits,’ because he’s naturally funny and he dances. I started helping him film skits, and then he would help me edit them. We were staying up till two or three in the morning, making these videos together. It made me want to make a movie with him.

"My mom is half black and half Korean, so I’m a quarter Korean, but I never knew much about my Korean culture until when I was married to my wife, who is fully Korean. My kids pretty much see themselves as Korean. Raising [biracial] kids, there’s a dynamic of ‘all right, you got this side and you got this side’ and teaching ‘em about both."