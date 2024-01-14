Tina Fey agreed to return to 'Mean Girls' if she didn't have to sing.

The 53-year-old actress and her co-star Tim Meadows reprised their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall from the original movie in the new big screen musical adaptation, but she admitted their involvement was conditional on them being able to just stick to dialogue.

Tina told People magazine: "I am reprising my role as Ms. Norbury because we thought, well, teachers work for a long time. So it might make sense if Tim and I did it.

"So I called Tim and I was like, 'Will you do it? I'll do it if you do it.' And we said yes, as long as we don't have to sing."

Tina relished working with the 62-year-old actor - who previously reprised his role in 'Mean Girls 2' - again.

She added: "It was fun. It's been nice to see Tim. One of us has aged — the other one of us is Tim Meadows! But it's been really nice to get to work with Tim again."

The new movie sees Renee Rapp reprise her Broadway role as Regina George alongside Angourie Rice as Cady, Anatika as Karen Smith and Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, and Tina - who wrote both the original and the new film but wasn't connected to 'Mean Girls 2' - enjoyed getting a new cast together for the musical.

She said: "Bringing together a cast of actors is one of my favorite parts of the process, whether it's in film, television, or stage.

"I love getting a chance to be a part of it. And I'm so thrilled about this cast that has come together for the new 'Mean Girls'.

"They're all so incredibly charismatic."