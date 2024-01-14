'Seinfeld' actor Peter Crombie has died.

The star - who was best known for his portrayal of sitcom writer 'Crazy' Joe Davola, who terrorised Jerry Seinfeld, on the show's fourth season - passed away on Wednesday (10.01.24) at the age of 71 following an intestinal illness.

His ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, shared the news on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

She wrote: “It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning. Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter.

"May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver.

“So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul.(sic)"

Peter's friend, comedian Lewis Black said he was "heartbroken" by the actor's passing.

He wrote on X: “Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie," he wrote. "He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor, but an immensely talented writer. More importantly, he was as sweet as he was intelligent, and I am a better person for knowing him.”

Peter's 'Seinfeld' character was a psychopath who stalked Jerry and even dressed as a clown to frighten him, and the show's writer, Larry Charles, paid tribute to his work on the programme.

He wrote on Instagram: "Peter Crombie was a wonderfully subtle actor. His portrayal of Joe Davola managed to feel real and grounded and psychopathic and absurd and hilarious all at the same time.

“This was a juxtaposition I was always seeking on my Seinfeld episodes and reached a climax of sorts with ‘The Opera’.

“Seinfeld was a sitcom that could make you uncomfortable and no guest actor walked that line better than Peter.”

As well as his role in 'Seinfeld', Peter made appearances in 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine', 'Walker: Texas Ranger', 'Law + Order', and 'NYPD Blue', and portrayed Frankenstein's Creature in 1997 miniseries 'House of Frankenstein'. On the big screen, he worked on the likes of 'The Doors', 'The Blob', and 'Natural Born Killers'.