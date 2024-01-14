Prince Harry has adopted one of Ellen DeGeneres' pet chickens.

The 65-year-old former talk show host and her wife Portia de Rossi had been giving extra care to one of their birds, who they dubbed Sinkie because of her temporary home in an outdoor sink, after she hurt her leg, but once their feathered friend had recovered, she struggled to settle back into her coop as she was being "picked on" by the other hens, so the couple's neighbours, Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, agreed to take her in.

Three weeks ago, Ellen wrote on Instagram: "We had a chicken who hurt her leg so we moved her into our sink. Portia is getting her a set of guest towels."

In an update shared on Saturday (13.01.24), she posted: "Sinkie's leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed. Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be."

Hours later, the 'Finding Dory' star shared a video of Sinkie happily with the rest of Harry and Meghan's pet chickens.

She captioned the clip: "Update: Sinkie is fitting right in at her new home."

During their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royal couple - who have children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, together - showed off their chicken coop, which was named 'Archie's Chick Inn', and explained the hens had been rescued from a Californian factory farm.

Harry said: "She’s always wanted chickens."

Meghan added: “I just love rescuing."

The former 'Suits' star explained keeping the birds was part of the couple's dream of "being able to live authentically" after stepping back from royal duties.

She added: “It’s so basic, but it’s really fulfilling. Just getting back down to basics.”