Melissa Joan Hart's sons find it "weird" watching their mom on TV.

The former 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' star has revealed her boys Mason, 18, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 11, whom she has with husband Mark Wilkerson, have no interest in her acting career and would rather not watch her kiss someone that isn't their father on telly.

She told Us Weekly: "They want nothing to do with it and think it's weird.

"They say, 'I don't want to watch you on TV, and I don't want to watch you kiss another man in a Christmas movie."

The 47-year-old star admits she has found it harder being a mom to teenagers compared to when they were infants.

She said: "Everybody says boys are so difficult when they're young, and then they're easier as teens. I'm not finding that — I'm finding bigger kids [means] bigger problems. I don't think anyone can be prepared for the teen years. It comes with its own little set of figuring it out."

Melissa has said her spouse also "ignores" her on-screen romances.

Asked how her husband feels when she kisses someone else for work, she told the magazine last year: "He ignores all that. Luckily, he doesn’t pay attention to that stuff. He rarely looks at my social media or anything like that."

The former 'Clarissa Explains It All' star also admitted that she and her other half are trying to communicate better with each other.

She said: "We’re trying to be careful about how we talk to each other and just trying to lean into each other a little bit more to support [each other] as a team.

"And especially with teenagers, we’re learning a lot about not letting the kids be, like, ‘Well, dad said I could go.’ Saying things like, ‘Well, I’m going to go talk to your dad. We’re going to decide this together,’ instead of, ‘I don’t know, go ask your dad.'"

Meanwhile, Melissa - who famously acted out a high school romance with Harvey Kinkle (Nate Richert) when she took on the title role in the 1990s sitcom 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' and then played a councilwoman who fell in love with her kids' nanny (Joey Lawrence) in 'Melissa and Joey' - wishes that she could get her family to watch her 2007 festive movie 'Holiday in Handcuffs', where she plays a waitress a customer has a crush on.

She said: "I wish they would watch 'Holiday in Handcuffs'. That’s my favourite Christmas movie I’ve ever done, but I can’t get them to watch it. It’s so funny."