Discord has let go of 17 per cent of their staff.

The social media platform, which is popular amongst gamers, announced that they would be laying off nearly a fifth of their staff in order to “bring more agility” to the company.

According to an internal message obtained by The Verge, Discord CEO Jason Citron said: “Today we are making the unfortunate and difficult decision to reduce the size of Discord’s workforce by 17 per cent.

“This means we are saying goodbye to 170 of our talented colleagues. This is a decision we did not take lightly, but it is one that we have conviction in to better serve our users, our business and our mission over the long term.”

The Discord Boss insisted the move was needed in order to ensure the company became a more "profitable business".

He continued: “Today, we are increasingly clear on the need to sharpen our focus and improve the way we work together to bring more agility to our organization. This is what largely drove the decision to reduce the size of our workforce.

“While difficult, I am confident this will put us in the best position to continue building a strong and profitable business that delivers amazing products for our users and supports our mission for years to come.”