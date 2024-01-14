Alec Musser’s devastated fiancée is continuing to pay tribute to her late partner.

Paige Press announced on Saturday (13.01.24) her ‘All My Children’ partner, who played Del Henry on the ABC soap from 2005 to 2007, had passed away at the age of 50, and posted a flood of throwback snaps of her with the actor with messages including one saying she would love him forever.

Her latest tributes to the actor shared on Sunday (14.01.24) included a reference to his modelling past for clothing label Abercrombie and Fitch.

She reposted an image of him topless in a black and white shot for the brand, famed for using muscle-bound models, which a fan had marked “iconic”.

Paige also remarked: “The best man Abercrombie ever had.”

She confirmed Alec’s death by taking to her Instagram Story to share several photos of her late partner, writing alongside one: “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

She added in another photo caption: “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy.”

And alongside photos of the ‘Desperate Housewives’ actor with their pet dogs, she wrote: “Rue will never stop loving her dad. You were the best dog dad.” Paige also shared a photo of her hand, showing off her huge engagement ring and vowed: “I am never taking off my ring. @alecmusser I love you forever.”

She also said on social media: “You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.(sic)”

Paige told TMZ Alec died on Friday (12.01.24) night at his home in Del Mar, California.

His uncle Robert also confirmed the news, but neither he nor Paige told the outlet any details about the circumstances surrounding his death or the exact cause.