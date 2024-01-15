Billie Eilish is "upset" by America Ferrera's monologue in the 'Barbie' movie.

The 22-year-old singer wrote and recorded the hit single 'What Was I Made For?' for Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster starring Margot Robbie as the iconic fashion doll but admitted that the scene in which former 'Ugly Betty' star America - who plays a Mattel employee trying to connect with her teenage daughter - delivers a monologue about the perceived trials and tribulations of being a woman always gets to her.

She told Access Hollywood: "That monologue is so upsetting. Every time I hear it, any of it I'm like 'I don't wanna hear this right now, I'm trying to enjoy my day!' I don't need America telling me the truth of life and being a woman...but I do though, we all do."

The 'Superstore' actress previously revealed that she was "really excited" to be taking on the role of an"adult woman in the real world" but ended up doing so many takes of her speech that her on-screen daughter Ariana Greenblatt could even recite it back to her by the time production wrapped.

She told Vanity Fair: "I was just really excited that there was room in the story for that perspective of an adult woman navigating womanhood in the real world, and also feeling connected to what Barbie stands for. And, in a way, trying to find the permission to keep loving it.

"It felt like 500 [takes]. I'm sure it wasn't. It was probably 30 to 50 full runs of it, top to bottom. By the end, Ariana recited the monologue to me because she had memorised it because that's how many times I had said it."