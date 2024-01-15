Harrison Ford grew emotional as he thanked wife Calista Flockhart for her "support".

The 81-year-old actor was honoured at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (14.01.24) with the Career Achievement Award and as he reflected on his lengthy body of work and lasting success, he got choked up.

He told the audience at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica: “First of all, I’m really happy to be here and just see what our business is turning into.

"And all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in the early part of my career. I’m very happy about that.

“I’m here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky.

"I'm happy for this honour, and I appreciate it very much."

He then grew emotional as he paid tribute to his wife, with the 'Ally McBeal' star also tearful as the camera cut to her.

He said: "I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support. And I need a lot of support."

And Harrison went on to pay tribute to his "fine" co-stars from over the years.

He said: “I’m grateful to all the fine actors … I’ve worked with and I’m deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I’ve had and I’m grateful.

"I'm deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I've had, and I'm grateful. I won't take any more of your time. Thank you."

Harrison's 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' director James Mangold had presented him with the award.

The 60-year-old filmmaker said: “The largest stars in the known universe are called variable hypergiants … Of course Harrison Ford is a star. However, I submit tonight that he is a variable hypergiant.

“A star so big he contains multitudes. A star so unique he attracts other stars. He has warmed each of our lives.”

James then listed several of the veteran actor's biggest films, including 'Working Girl', 'Blade Runner', 'American Graffiti', 'Apocalypse Now' and 'Witness'.

He then quipped: “The fact that I spit out that incredible, enviable list of films and performances without even mentioning ‘Star Wars.'

He added: “Harrison’s body of work is breathtaking. It is utterly timeless. It is authentic, deeply felt, masculine but vulnerable, often moving and frequently hilarious. His work has been wildly popular and critically revered, and it represents the voice of a singular artist.”