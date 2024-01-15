Sarah Snook recalls being body-shamed and told she was a 'nobody' by film producer

Published
2024/01/15 11:00 (GMT)

Sarah Snook was body-shamed by a movie producer for eating a small bite of chocolate cake.

The 'Succession' actress - who just landed her second Golden Globe and second Critics Choice Award for her portrayal of Shiv Roy in the HBO drama series - has recalled the uncomfortable moment on an unnamed project when she was blasted in front of the entire cast and crew.

She told the Sunday Times magazine: "One particular day, I had the tiniest bit of chocolate cake."

A costume designer intervened and told Sarah to keep eating.

She added: “And all the while I am dying inside...

“The infantilising of women, to not be able to make their own decisions, why would we do that to women?”

When she went for the job, the 36-year-old star was told she was a "nobody" and ordered to overhaul her appearance.

She said: “[The casting agency told me] 'We don’t really want you because you’re a nobody, but the director and the writer think you’re good for the role. So what we’ll do is change all of you so that you’re marketable: we’ll whiten your teeth, darken your hair, we’ll give you a personal trainer so you can lose weight and look the part.'

“In order for me to be successful I have to be all the things that aren’t me.”

One of Sarah's early roles came as a prisoner of war in a TV movie and she recalled feeling insulted when she was told she had "got hot" as a result of losing weight - but felt it ws something she needed to maintain as a result.

She said: “Realistically for the role I had to lose a bunch of weight. And then I remember this guy going, ‘Oh, when did you get hot?’...

"[I saw that as] Well, I wasn’t hot before. So I must have been disgusting. Therefore I must maintain this shape at all costs, and I’m only worthwhile as an object in the eyes of another person by being a shape that is appreciable to them.”

© BANG Media International

sarahsnook kieranculkin shivroy romanroy

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended