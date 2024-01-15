'The Last Of Us Part II Remastered' to feature an all-new mode, according to new leaks.

The upcoming new edition of the sequel to 'The Last Of Us' - which focuses on two playable characters in a post-apocalyptic United States whose lives intertwine - is due out for release on January 19 but just days ahead of the launch, leaks detailing supposed new featured made it onto Reddit.

According to the posts, the game will now come with the all-new ‘No Return’ mode, and a series of character skins are also coming as part of the remaster project.

User Terriosss666 claims to have played the game ahead of its release and described the new mode as being "pretty fun" to play.

The user wrote: "No return is pretty fun, there are quite a lot of things that make it like that, the characters skills, different enemies and even bosses The story doesnt have anything to do with it though."

The remastered game will be released excusively on PlayStation 5 and Sony previously promised fans that it will "enhance the original PS4 game in ways not possible before."