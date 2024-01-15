PlayStation players will soon be able to play ‘Immortality’.

The game was released in 2022 for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices, with the Xbox Series X|S being the only console that the title was playable on. Now however, Xbox has lost the exclusive, as PlayStation 5 owners will soon be able to experience the game.

In a statement, Sam Barlow, who directed the title, said: "From the inception of this project, the goal has been sharing Marissa Marcel's life and work with as large an audience as possible.

“So I am thrilled to bring Immortality to PlayStation gamers and bring them face to face with a lost legend.”

Developer Half Mermaid Productions confirmed ‘Immortality’ would release on the Sony console on 23 January for $19.99.

The news is a big win for PlayStation gamers, as the title received an impressive 88/100 score on review platform Metacritic, meaning ‘Immortality’ was one of the highest regarded games of 2022, ranking amongst the likes of ‘Elden Ring', ‘Deathloop’, ‘Persona 5 Royal’ and ‘Rogue Legacy 2’.

With the trailer announcing the move to PS5, Half Mermaid Productions teased what fans could expect.

The description reads: “Marissa Marcel would have been a star. She made three movies, but none of them were ever released. And Marissa Marcel disappeared.

“Immortality is an interactive trilogy from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story. Use the cinematic ability to teleport from scene to scene to explore a treasure trove of newly unearthed footage from the three lost films of Marissa Marcel and traverse decades of movie history."