T-Pain was banned from Grand Theft Auto: Role Play after working on Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA).

The 39-year-old rapper, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, was active on the ‘GTA RP’ server NoPixel, but revealed developer Rockstar Games have forbidden him from playing it due to his work on their upcoming title.

In a clip shared on TikTok, the ‘Buy U A Drank’ rapper said: “I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA VI, and they told me I couldn't do RP anymore because it kind of goes against ... they had this whole speech, like, 'What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it, and more people were listening to that,' and I'm like, 'Okay, I kind of get that, but I was having a good time. Alright that's fine.”

T-Pain also joked about the irony of how the modding team behind the servers, including FiveM and RedM, were employed at the company, whilst he was banned from playing the game completely.

He said: “Then I started working on the game with them and then they teamed up with the people that make the RP, and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, what'

"Y'all tell me I can't do this and then you team up with the people that enable the RP?"