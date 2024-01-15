The first new version of cult video game Prince of Persia in 14 years will be fully voiced in Farsi.

Titled ‘The Lost Crown’, it is the first edition in the series to get the narration – which has until now been in English despite the franchise heavily drawing on Persian mythology and Iranian culture.

Developers say it is part of their desire to “depict” and “respect” Persia and Iran.

The game’s designer Mounir Radi told the BBC: “From the start, we wanted to be able to depict and to respect Persia and Iran.

“It was natural for us to say, if we are going into this culture, we have to be true to this culture, we have to do this.”

The game is the first in the series to be made by Ubisoft Montpellier, a subsidiary of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ developer Ubisoft.

Its makers also attempted to modernise the game, which – aside from spin-offs and remakes – is the first in the series since 2010’s ‘The Forgotten Sands’.

The graphics, which draw inspiration from Sony's animated smash ‘Into the Spider-Verse’, have also been updated.

Another part of modernising the game has involved weaving elements of the Zoroastrianism religion, which was founded in present-day Iran, into the gameplay.

The game’s producer Abdelhak Elguess told the BBC the team behind it were “very proud” of the updates, saying: “We have so many people from Persian cultures that are very happy.”

Among gamers interviewed by the BBC about the changes was Emad Saedi, who has been a fan of the games since he was a child.

He said: “Those games were missing a fundamental element of the culture the prince came from: language.

“My friends and I always had this question that if (the main character is) a Persian prince, how come he speaks English, or any language except Persian? Isn’t that odd?”

Emad added it is a “huge step forward” to include Farsi, partly as he felt Iran and Persian culture are “under-represented” in the world.