Margot Robbie admits she's "so lucky" to have a "normie" husband in film producer Tom Ackerley who isn't "fazed" by the spotlight.

The 'Barbie' star, 33, is grateful to have a spouse who she can work alongside in the same industry, and also insists her friends would much prefer to talk about non-work stuff when they hang out as it's more "fun".

She told 'E! News' at the Critics Choice Awards at Santa Barbara's Barker Hangar on Sunday (14.01.24): "I am so lucky.

"He likes being behind the camera, he's not fazed by any of this stuff, he's just the best. It's so fun. I love the word 'normie'.

"Like All my friends, everyone's kind of like, 'That's cool what you do. But you know, it's more cool to hang out and talk about other stuff.'

And you're like, 'I know.'"

Together, Margot and Tom, 34, have produced films including the Academy Award-winning 'I, Tonya' and 'Promising Young Woman', as well as the 2023 blockbuster 'Barbie', all under their LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

Meanwhile, the 'Suicide Squad' star loves her pals so much she splashed out £50,000 to take a group of them on a relaxing break.

The 'Dreamland' actress took 14 of her friends for an all-expenses-paid retreat in a luxury cabin at luxury getaway Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, last summer, with the blonde bombshell and her husband treating the group to a private chef, luxury spa treatments, free-flowing cocktails served from a van, hot tubs, and activities including clay pigeon shooting, cycling and prosecco pong.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Despite being the hottest actress on the planet right now, Margot is incredibly down-to-earth and loves nothing more than hanging out with her best mates.

“She knows the tight-knit crowd through work and her husband, and she feels like she can be herself around them and really let her hair down.

“She’s more than happy to share her wealth with the people she loves, and she is really generous."

The mini-break gave Margot some time off from her global promotional tour in support of 'Barbie', during which she dressed up in some of the Mattel doll's most iconic looks.

The insider added: “The weather wasn’t great, but they were happy to chill out, eat and drink.

“After spending the last few weeks dressed to the nines and tottering around in heels, Margot ditched the glad rags and donned jeans, comfy hoodies and flip-flops. Her mates mostly work in the film industry too so they’re not fazed by Margot’s fame and she can just be herself.”