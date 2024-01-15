Tom Holland and Zendaya love watching their younger selves in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

The 27-year-old actor and his girlfriend enjoy taking a trip down memory lane to marvel at their "youth" in the 2017 blockbuster, but he admitted he has to ration how often he screens his superhero shenanegans because he enjoys them so much.

He told 'Extra': “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savouring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.

“I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job.”

Tom believes he is his own "best critic" but though he will watch himself back and think he could have done better, the Crowded Room' actor doens't worry too much.

He said: “I definitely watch my stuff. I sometimes think I am my best critic. I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, 'Damn! I could have pushed more there.' Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed.

And though Tom hasn't seen 'The Crowded Room' since it aired on AppleTV+ last year, he was thankful Zendaya offered him so much support while he was working on the show.

He said: “She watched this series with me while we were editing it — I would send her episodes and asked her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it… When it aired, I was proud of the show… I didn’t watch it.”

The British actor was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (14.01.24) and though he lost out to 'Beef' star Steven Yeun, Tom was just "honoured" to make the shortlist.

He said: “I feel great. I feel honoured to represent the show.”