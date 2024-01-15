Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon offered 'The Morning Show' superfan Pedro Pascal a role on the programme during a live TV interview.

The co-stars, who are also producers on the Apple TV+ show, were speaking to KTLA on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (14.01.24) and complementing the 'Last of Us' actor's custom sling, which matched the grey suit he was wearing.

Jennifer said it was the "chicest arm sling that I have ever seen" while Reese branded it the "'La-Z-Boy of arm slings" and then Pedro - who explained at last weekend's Golden Globes he had injured his arm in a fall - jumped into their interview to express his love of 'The Morning Show'.

He gushed: "I just want to stand next to it. I want to be near it, that's it."

The 48-year-old actor's admission prompted Jennifer to ask: "Do you want to be on it?"

Reese then questioned if Pedro would be "avail" for next season, before gasping with a sudden idea.

She leaned over to her co-star and said: "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."

The former 'Game of Thrones' actor excitedly replied: "All right, pitch it to me now!"

KTLA host Sam Rubin then jokingly asked: "Does it involve anything romantic with anybody?"

Jennifer laughed: "All of us!"

Pedro proclaimed claimed her ladies' man pitch had more than persuaded him to sign up.

He said: "I sleep with everyone on the show. I'm in. All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents."

Although the 'Mandalorian' actor hasn't gone into detail about the injury to his arm or the circumstances surrounding his fall, he offered fans a reassuring update on the red carpet.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm feeling better!"