Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoyed the "cutest little family trip" to Disneyland Paris over the weekend.

The 32-year-old pop star and her husband Andre Gray took their two-year-old twins to the world-famous theme park in France, with Leigh-Anne revealing that they all loved their family day out.

Alongside a collection of photos and videos from Disneyland, Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram: "Disney Dump [tears and heart emojis] we had the cutest little family trip. Bubbas LOVEDDDD it! Screamed when they met Minnie [crying emoji] just too too cute! [heart emojis] (sic)"

The family posed for a photograph in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris, while the twins - whose names have not been revealed - were pictured meeting some of their favourite Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne's Little Mix bandmate, responded to the post with a series of crying emojis.

Leigh-Anne and Andre, 32, tied the knot in 2023, and the pop star formally announced the news via her newsletter.

Leigh-Anne wrote: "So much has happened since we last caught up. First of all … I’m a married woman! Eeeek! Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to us. Thank you for showing us so much love and support. (sic)"

Leigh-Anne and Andre actually got engaged back in May 2020, and the singer took to social media at the time to share the news with her followers.

Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos, Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram: "I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams.... am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more. @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete. (sic)"