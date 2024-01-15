Tom Walker "fell out of love" with music amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 32-year-old singer released his debut studio album, 'What a Time to Be Alive', back in 2019 - but Tom has now admitted to losing his way amid the global health crisis, when he tried to make another hit record.

He told the BBC: "I binned an album's worth of stuff. I lost my way with music.

"I fell out of love with it during that process."

At the time, Tom felt under intense pressure to create a successful follow-up album.

He explained: "Do you know what I should have done? I'd just spent five years touring a very successful album, I hadn't seen friends, I'd barely seen my missus. I should have just taken some time off. And instead I was like: 'Oh, my God, I need to write this next album'."

Tom previously revealed that he wanted to become a musician at the age of nine.

The singer also confessed to being inspired by AC/DC.

He told British GQ magazine: "I went to an AC/DC concert with my dad when I was about nine in Paris.

"It was in an open-air arena and it was a beautiful summer’s day; the sun was setting while they were playing, everyone had devil horns on. I thought, ‘That looks like a good job, that.’ My dad’s massively into music. He took me to see Prodigy, Foo Fighters, Muse, John Mayer, Paolo Nutini ... just loads of different styles.

"I miss going to gigs with my dad, actually. He took me to see Slipknot because he wanted to go, not because I was into them. He’s obsessed with vinyls."