Dolph Lundgren is loving married life with Emma Krokdal

Published
2024/01/15 23:00 (GMT)

Dolph Lundgren is loving his experience of married life.

The 66-year-old actor married Emma Krokdal last year, and Dolph feels he's made a "good choice".

The 'Wanted Man' star - who was previously married to Anette Qviberg between 1994 and 2011 - told Fox News: "I really enjoy it."

Dolph hailed Emma for being a "wonderful" partner in his personal life and his professional life.

The actor revealed that they've recently worked on a number of projects together, and Dolph thinks they make a very good partnership.

He shared: "Emma is a great support. She's very clever.

"We're working on a comedy. She helped me on ['Wanted Man'] as well. She helps me with the script and in production and post-production - just giving me a second opinion."

The loved-up couple tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece, on July 13, 2023.

They previously told PEOPLE: "We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both COVID and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times.

"We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness - in the land of the Gods."

Dolph - who is perhaps best known for playing Ivan Drago in 'Rocky IV' - actually teased his wedding on social media before he tied the knot.

Alongside a photo of the couple enjoying the summer sunshine, he wrote on Instagram: "Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos [heart emoji] (sic)"

Dolph and Emma first announced their engagement back in June 2020.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram at the time to share a photo of Emma and her sparkling engagement ring.

Dolph - who was born in Spanga, Sweden - captioned the post: "Something very special happened here in Sweden."

