Rebecca Romijn felt "blindsided" by John Stamos' memoir.

The 60-year-old actor - who was married to Rebecca between 1998 and 2005 - released 'If You Would Have Told Me' in October, and the actress has confessed to being shocked by the contents of the memoir.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Rebecca admitted: "I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually.

"I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that's all I really want to say about it."

In the book, John accused his ex-wife of infidelity, while he also confessed to feeling "emasculated" by her success.

Meanwhile, Jerry O'Connell - who has been married to Rebecca since 2007 - recently admitted that he and his wife had a "bit of an eye roll" after John branded her "the devil".

The actor made a series of unflattering comments about Rebecca as he promoted his memoir, and Jerry subsequently revealed their reaction at home.

Jerry told SiriusXM: "There’s like a little bit of an eye roll happening with each other. But it’s pretty crazy when your kids come out for breakfast and they go, ‘Hey, mom, your ex has a book out and called you the devil. What are your thoughts?'"

John previously suggested that Rebecca ditched him because his career was faltering at the time.

He told PEOPLE: "You start thinking, it’s like, ‘Oh, she wasn’t the devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her.’

"It was very much the opinion that she dumped me because her career was going great and mine wasn’t. I don’t blame her for it. It was just the perception that people took.

"Maybe they weren’t wrong. She was doing great at that time and I wasn’t."

